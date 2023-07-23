Bus accident in Colombia leaves 9 dead, 30 injured

Bogota, July 23 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured after a bus fell into a ravine in the Colombian department of Santander, a police commander said.

On Saturday, a vehicle belonging to Expreso Brasilia unfortunately lost control and rolled down a cliff between Playon and La Esperanza, approximately 25 km past Playon, police commander Jose James Roa said.

The police, the Fire Department and the Civil Defence, along with the local community, were on site to help with the rescue work, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Roa.

Lina Margarita Huari, general director of the National Road Safety Agency, confirmed that the vehicle's documents were in order and the Superintendence of Transportation will be carrying out investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.