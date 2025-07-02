Burnley sign young French forward Loum Tchoauna on five-year deal

Burnley, July 2 (IANS) Burnley Football Club have announced the arrival of France U21 winger Loum Tchaouna from S.S Lazio.

The 21-year-old forward has signed a five-year deal at Turf Moor and arrives in England with 130 games already to his name across Serie A, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

After competing in this summer’s U21 Euros for France, Tchaouna said, “It’s a very proud day for me to sign for this special Club.

“I spoke with the manager during the Euros this summer and we had a really good conversation, which made me realise I wanted to be here.

"I can’t wait to get ready for the upcoming season and to play in front of the supporters."

Born and raised in Chad, Tchaouna moved to France as a child and spent time in the youth academies of FC Kronenbourg, Schiltigheim and Strasbourg, before joining Rennes in 2014.

The wide man progressed through Rennes’ academy system, playing regularly for Rennes II, before making his senior debut at 17-years-old against Bordeaux in September 2021.

With regular gametime limited as a teenager around the Rennes first team, Tchaouna joined Ligue 2 side Dijon on a season-long loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

After returning to Rennes following a successful loan spell, Tchaouna left and signed for Serie A club Salernitana ahead of the 2023/24 season, where he scored six goals and registered four assists in 35 games in the Italian top-flight.

His impressive first campaign in Italy caught the eye of fellow Serie A side Lazio, who captured the youngster’s signature last summer.

Tchaouna scored his first goal for the Italian giants in October against Como and finished last season with 37 appearances in all competitions.

The exciting winger becomes Burnley’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, after the arrivals of Max Weiß, Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe last week.

