Bureaucratic reshuffle: P Anbalagan is new industry secretary in Maharashtra 

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) The Maharashtra government in a bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday transferred 12 IAS officers. Dr P Anbalagan, an IAS officer of the 2001 batch, who is currently the chairman and managing director of the state-run power generation company MahaGenco has been appointed as the industry secretary replacing incumbent Harshdeep Kamble who is the IAS of the 1997 batch.

Kamble, who is of the rank of principal secretary, has been appointed as the general manager of BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in place of the incumbent Anil Diggikar who is IAS of the 1990 batch. Diggikar has been transferred as the additional chief secretary in the Divyang Kalyan Department at Mantralaya.

Dr Radhakrishnan B, an IAS of 2008, who is currently the Joint Secretary to Chief Minister, has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director, MahaGenco. Sanjay Daine, an IAS of the 2012 batch, who is the Gadchiroli district collector has been posted as Commissioner, Textile, Nagpur.

Rahul Kardile, an IAS of the 2015 batch, who is the Wardha district collector has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Vanmathi C, an IAS of the 2015 batch, who is the Joint Commissioner, State Tax, has been posted as Wardha district collector.

Sanjay Pawar, an IAS of 2015, who is the Chandrapur Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, Zilla has been posted as Joint Commissioner, State Tax, Mumbai.

Avishyant Panda, an IAS of 2017, who is Commissioner, Textile, Nagpur, has been posted as the Gadchiroli district collector.

Vivek Johnson, an IAS of the 2018 batch has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Chandrapur.

Annasaheb Dadu Chavan (SCS Promoted) Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Pune Division, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Mahatma Phule Jiavandai Arogya Yojana Society, Mumbai.

Gopichand Murlidhar Kadam (SCS Promoted) has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Solapur.

