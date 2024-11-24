Berlin (Germany), Nov 24 (IANS) Harry Kane's remarkable form in the Bundesliga continues to make headlines, both for his record-breaking achievements and glimpses into his personal life. The England captain's 50th league goal, a hat-trick-clinching header in Bayern Munich's 3-0 victory over Augsburg, made him the fastest player to reach this milestone in Bundesliga history, achieving the feat in just 43 matches, besting Erling Haaland's previous record.

The goal not only highlighted Kane's exceptional skills but also inspired a light-hearted revelation about his family life. "My wife messaged me saying she's surprised by how flexible I can be," Kane joked, referencing the acrobatic effort required to control the ball mid-air before scoring, reports Xinhua.

This milestone comes as Bayern Munich prepares for a crucial UEFA Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Kane's presence has been instrumental in Bayern's pursuit of European glory, with coach Vincent Kompany describing him as a "genius" for his knack of seizing critical moments. "Opponents may mark him tightly for 90 minutes, but he only needs a few seconds to change the game," Kompany noted.

Teammate Joshua Kimmich added his admiration, noting that Kane's precision extends even to training sessions. "I've never seen him miss a penalty," Kimmich remarked. With such consistency, Kane has quickly become a pivotal figure in Bayern's quest for domestic and continental dominance.

Off the pitch, Kane's prolific scoring is causing logistical challenges. Bayern board member Max Eberl humorously mentioned that the club has had to replenish its supply of match balls. Kane, who collects autographed balls from games in which he scores hat-tricks, has already claimed eight for his growing collection, which he gifts to his children.

Reflecting on his career, Kane described this period as "maybe the best phase" of his life as a footballer. While Bayern's Uli Hoeness has already proclaimed the Bundesliga title as secured, the club's attention is firmly on the Champions League, with hopes pinned on Kane to lead them to glory in May's final at the Allianz Arena.

As the father of four continues to thrive on the pitch, fans are left to wonder if there might be more additions to the Kane family in the future, though for now, his children seem quite content with their ever-growing collection of match balls. With his scoring form showing no signs of slowing, Bayern supporters can look forward to witnessing more of Kane's flexibility in the games to come.

