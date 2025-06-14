Bumrah should bowl 12 overs in a day in England Tests to manage his workload, says WV Raman

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Former India batter WV Raman stated that Jasprit Bumrah should aim to bowl a maximum of 12 overs in a day’s play during the upcoming Test series against England, citing the fact that the fast-bowling spearhead can’t be overworked anymore.

Before departing for England, head coach Gautam Gambhir had said that due to workload management and a history of back injuries with Bumrah - with the most recent occurrence happening during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney - the fast-bowling spearhead would participate in just three of the five Tests in England. The same reasoning was also given by chief selector Ajit Agarkar during the squad announcement press conference.

As of now, India are yet to take on call on the Tests which Bumrah, the top-ranked Test bowler, would play in England and more clarity would come once the intra-squad game is over in Beckenham. “Yes, that's a very key factor for India - Bumrah's availability. If it's fairly certain that he's not going to play more than three Test matches, it becomes relatively easier because you know that you will not have him in two Test matches.”

“If it's a case of the team management getting that choice, then they have to obviously figure it out before the series starts, and that's where the key will be. As far as utilising him on the field is concerned, I think they cannot over-bowl him.”

“They'll have to perhaps look at obviously him as a very aggressive and lead wicket-taking option. Perhaps not make him bowl more than 15 overs, if at all, if it comes to that. I would rather even stick to around 12 overs a day,” said Raman to IANS in an exclusive interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

India’s other fast-bowling options include Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur being the seam-bowling all-rounders. Raman has picked Siraj, Prasidh and left-arm pacer Arshdeep to complete India’s fast-bowling quartet in the playing eleven for the series opener in Leeds, adding that either of Prasidh or Shardul can come into the picture if Bumrah is rested.

“I for one would pick Arshdeep without any second thoughts. I think Siraj will obviously be number three. Then I'd also have Prasidh Krishna in the mix if Bumrah is not there. But even if Bumrah is there, I would seriously look at playing four seamers, especially at Leeds, because there will be a lot of swing and seam.”

“Headingley is always a venue where the bowlers have thrived. That being the case, I would rather play four seamers there. If you need to try and obviously rest Bumrah, then after that, if you need four seamers, you obviously have to bring Shardul into the mix. Otherwise, I think after Bumrah, my choices would be Arshdeep, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna,” he concluded.

