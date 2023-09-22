Bumrah is the number one bowler I think, probably across all formats: Chris Woakes

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) England all-rounder Chris Woakes hailed India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the ‘best all-format fast bowler’ in the world. Woakes seemed impressed by Bumrah's unique action, which makes him deadly in the white-ball format.

Talking to Wisden Cricket Monthly, the English star said, “Jasprit Bumrah is the No. 1 I think, probably across all formats. He's pretty sensational with what he does and he's unique, right? His action is very different from anyone else and he has got a high pace, a gun, slower ball, a yorker on tap - everything you need as a white-ball bowler.”

Bumrah returned to action after a prolonged injury layoff after a gap of 11 months in which he underwent back surgery. Upon his return, the fast bowler led the Indian team for a three-match T20I series against Ireland where he managed to take 4 wickets in 2 matches as the third T20I got abandoned due to rain.

Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack in Asia Cup 2023 playing an important role in India lifting their record eighth Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka.

In September 2022, Bumrah sustained a back injury that forced him to retire from a number of important competitions, including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. He had back surgery in New Zealand in March 2023, and since then has been receiving rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Bumrah’s slinging action sets him apart from others, with pin-point and disciplined bowling and accurate length making him one of the most difficult bowlers to face across all formats. His slower deliveries at the death and Yorkers are a nightmare for the batters.

Bumrah will be go to bowler for India in the upcoming World Cup 2023 and with Indian pitches he will become the deadliest.

