Bumble's new guidelines to curb no-show behaviour in real-life meetups

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Popular women-first dating app Bumble on Monday released its updated Community Guidelines to prohibit bad behaviours, curb no-show behaviour in real-life meetups and tackle spam accounts.

The company updated its 'Bullying and Abusive Conduct' policies to prohibit doxxing and the malicious sharing of personal identifying information alongside rules to discourage no-show behaviour by disallowing the act of not turning up to an in-person meet-up despite clear plans agreed by both parties.

Bumble said that it is also the only platform to now have a policy related to victim blaming/shaming.

"Transparency, equity, intersectionality, and trauma-informed approaches are core to Bumble Inc.'s overarching policy principles that guide the development of our platform policies, and our updated Community Guidelines not only reflect these principles but reinstate our ongoing commitment to creating a safe and inclusive experience for all our members," Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO of Bumble, said in a statement.

Moreover, under the new guidelines, the company is reinforcing member safety through providing an industry-leading definition of sexual assault, which it defines as any unwanted physical contact or attempted physical contact that is sexual in nature.

In addition, it is cracking down on the presence of adult content on its apps by introducing a 'blanket ban' on the promotion of adult content in profiles, including attempts to sell, advertise, or buy adult sexual content.

According to the company, the guidelines make it clear that any behaviour that goes against these newly updated policies may result in individuals losing access to Bumble platforms and will continue to evolve to address emerging risks and potential harms that may occur from new behaviours.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.