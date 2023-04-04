Bullets penetrate through bulletproof jacket killing two policemen in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 4 (IANS) Two policemen, on a motorcycle patrol, were killed by unidentified militants in Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province despite wearing safety gear, media reports said.

In a shocking revelation, a police report said that the bullets penetrated through their bulletproof jacket leading to the tragic loss of life, Geo News reported.

The attack occurred as constables Qasim and Ayaz headed to 'Taraweeh' (additional prayers during the first 10 days of Ramzan) duty on a motorcycle in the Tapi area. The miscreants opened fire on them from the front.

The incident prompted an investigation to determine how this could have happened as it raised concerns about the quality and effectiveness of such protective gear. The report has led to critical questions about the level of protection provided to law enforcement personnel, Geo News reported.

According to a police spokesperson, Constable Qasim was hit by four bullets that penetrated his bulletproof jacket and struck him in the chest, Geo News reported.

The report also noted that both the jacket and helmet were damaged in the gun assault. Police cordoned off the area to track down the attackers.

Inspector General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, said he has ordered a thorough investigation into how the bullets penetrated the bulletproof jackets.

He said the police department will conduct an investigation into the incident where bullets passed through the jackets and helmets of two law enforcement officers, Geo News reported. The department aims to ascertain the reason behind the equipment's failure to protect them, he added.

