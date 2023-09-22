BSP MP writes to Speaker to refer his case to privilege committee, demands inquiry against Bidhuri

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) A day after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used derogatory words for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, the former on Friday wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla to refer his case to the privilege committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter.

Ali, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha in a letter to Birla gave notice under rule 222, 226, 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of Speaker against Bidhuri.

In his letter, Ali said that he has written with deep anguish regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by an MP of the BJP Bidhuri during the discussion on Chandrayan-3 success.

“During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well.”

“I therefore intend to give this Notice under rule 222, 226, 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of Speaker against Bidhuri. I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and report,” the BSP MP said.

He said since this is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further.

“I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a show cause notice to party MP Bidhuri for using unparliamentary language against the BSP MP in Lok Sabha.

Bidhuri's remark sparked outrage, with the opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded Bidhuri's suspension from Parliament, saying that the language used by him "should not be used inside or outside Parliament".

Earlier today, Speaker Birla took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.