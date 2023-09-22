BSF foils smuggling attempt, seizes Rs 1.5cr worth goods on Maitri Express

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said that they have arrested two individuals and seized cosmetic items worth Rs 1.5 crore from the International Maitri Express train, which runs between Kolkata and Dhaka, at Gede railway station during a joint operation with the Railway Protection Force.

The joint operation was initiated on September 20.

"Two Indian passengers, identified as Akhtar Khan and Abdul Haleem, were apprehended along with valuable mobile phones and other items. The troops seized 83 smartphones, 26 mobile adapters, 48 data cables, 64 sarees and 10 kg of rice from the possession of both passengers, with an estimated value of Rs 17,52,640," said a BSF official.

The detained passengers disclosed that they had purchased these items from New Market in Kolkata and were transporting them to Bangladesh on the Maitri Express to make easy money.

They also disclosed that upon reaching Bangladesh, they intended to deliver the goods to Mohammad Ratul, a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh, for which they were to receive Rs 3,000 each. However, the vigilant BSF troops thwarted their plans.

The apprehended passengers and confiscated luggage were handed over to the Customs Department in Banpur for further legal action.

