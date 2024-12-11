Brunei sultan urges united efforts from energy companies to face future challenges

Bandar Seri Begawan, Dec 11 (IANS) Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has chaired board meetings of the country's key energy companies, urging united efforts to face future challenges, local media reported.

The 413th Board of Directors Meeting of Brunei Shell Petroleum Sdn Bhd (BSP) and the 191st Board of Directors Meeting of Brunei Shell Marketing Sdn Bhd (BSM) took place at the Brunei Prime Minister's Office building on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the official media Pelita Brunei.

The Sultan chaired the meetings and emphasised the need for strong leadership, along with technical expertise, unwavering commitment, and a united effort across the Brunei Shell Joint Venture and BGC to face future challenges, according to the report.

At the meeting, the participants discussed critical areas such as operational performance, safety, finance, and human resource development, as well as setting the strategic direction of BSP and BSM for the coming years.

Brunei is an important oil and gas producer in Southeast Asia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.