Brunei cracks down on activities of international drug cartel

Bandar Seri Begawan, Dec 22 (IANS) Brunei's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has thwarted an attempt to use Brunei as a drug transit hub by an international drug syndicate, which is believed to be operating from the Americas, local media reported on Sunday.

The NCB launched an operation codenamed 'Blockad' in early November and uncovered a plot to smuggle drugs from Brunei to countries in the Middle East, Europe, East Asia, and Australia, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local daily Borneo Bulletin.

The NCB intercepted air packages containing 36.73 kg of methamphetamine, marking the largest drug seizure in Brunei's history, surpassing the 19 kg seizure during Operation Musang King in 2020, according to the report.

The syndicate is believed to be operating from the Americas, concealing drugs within speakers and computers, and rerouting packages to other countries via courier services. Investigations revealed attempts to recruit locals to assist in the operations.

The NCB has asked for support from regional and international agencies, including the US Drug Enforcement Administration, to identify and apprehend those behind the syndicate, according to the report.

Earlier on December 19, Brunei distributed 1,500 calendars for 2025 to raise awareness about the importance of living a drug-free lifestyle.

The event was a joint effort by the IT Protective Security Services (ITPSS) company and Brunei's Narcotics Control Bureau.

The calendars, designed by ITPSS, featured monthly messages that highlighted the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of prevention.

Brunei, a Sultanate in Southeast Asia, strictly enforces laws against drugs, alcohol, and tobacco to safeguard the health and safety of its people.

Similarly, on December 4, the Royal Brunei Police Force confiscated 24 bottles of alcohol and 50 cartons of cigarettes during an operation.

Police officers apprehended two local men and intercepted a white vehicle believed to be involved in suspicious activities.

The suspects were found in possession of prohibited goods and were immediately taken into custody.

The production and sale of tobacco and alcohol are strictly prohibited in Brunei, a sultanate on Borneo Island. Those who are convicted of tobacco smuggling will face huge fines or imprisonment.

