BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy gets conditional bail

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (IANS) A court in Telangana's Karimnagar town on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA P. Kaushik Reddy arrested for creating a ruckus and alleged misbehaviour with Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar during District Review Committee (DRC) meeting.

The MLA from Huzurabad, who was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday when he was coming out of the office of a news channel after participating in a programme, was shifted to Karimnagar.

The police produced him before Additional Junior Civil Judge Premalata, who granted him conditional bail to the MLA in all three cases registered against him.

The MLA was directed to furnish a surety of Rs 2 lakh and appear before the police whenever called for an investigation.

The court also asked him not to repeat this behaviour.

Talking to the media, Kaushik Reddy said he would continue to question the government over its "failure" to fulfil its election promises. Kaushik Reddy was arrested after three cases were booked against him at Karimnagar One Town Police Station.

A case was booked on a complaint from Jagityal MLA Sanjay's personal assistant Katroju Vinod for "misbehaviour and verbal abuse".

Another case was registered based on a complaint filed by Karimnagar Revenue Divisional Officer (DRO) Maheshwar Reddy for "creating chaos" in the DRC meeting.

A third case was registered on a complaint filed by Sathu Mallesham, chairman of Zilla Grandalaya Samastha, who alleged that the MLA misbehaved with him During the DRC meeting on Sunday, Kaushik Reddy had engaged in a verbal spat with Sanjay Kumar and tried to disrupt the latter’s speech.

Pandemonium broke out when Kaushik Reddy rushed towards Sanjay while the latter was speaking and wanted to know which party he represented.

Kaushik Reddy made certain remarks against Sanjay for switching loyalty to the ruling Congress party after getting elected on a BRS ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Kaushik Reddy attempted to snatch a mic from Sanjay, leading to a heated argument. The two MLAs nearly came to blows, triggering chaos in the meeting attended by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D.Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Police intervened and whisked away Kaushik Reddy from the meeting hall. The BRS MLA later told media persons that Sanjay should resign as MLA and contest the by-election.

