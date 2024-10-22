Brother-sister suspected to have drowned in Bengaluru lake

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) The authorities on Tuesday launched a search operation for the brother and sister, who are suspected to have drowned in the lake.

The incident took place on Monday evening when they had gone to fetch water from the lake.

The deceased are identified as 13-year-old Srinivas and 11-year-old Mahalaxmi. Both are children of Nagamma, a resident of Kengeri.

According to police, Srinivas and Mahalaxmi, who lived close to the lake with their mother, had gone to the banks with a pot to fetch water. They played for some time near the lake and later as Mahalaxmi was trying to fill her pot, she slipped and fell into the water.

Her brother Srinivas cried for help and when no one came for their help, he jumped inside the lake and in a bid to save his sister, both drowned in the lake.

Nagamma worked as a civic worker in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The Fire Force and the Emergency Services and police have started the search operations at the Kengeri lake. Nagamma was living with her sister Dhanalaxmi.

The police have recorded the statements of the local persons who saw the children in the lake water. The police team went near the lake Monday night and investigated. Even though the fire brigade was informed. However, due to heavy rain, the search operation had to be stopped on Monday evening.

Due to heavy rainfall since last week, most of the lakes in Bengaluru are filled with water. The authorities are making preparations to manage the floods as all lakes have reached the maximum level of storage.

Five lakes in the south zone, six in the R.R. Nagar zone, six in the Yelahanka zone and three lakes in Dasarahalli zones are filled following the incessant rains.

In the Jakkuru and Yelahanka localities, water from the Jakkuru and Yelahanka lakes has overflowed into residential areas.

