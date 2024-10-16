Brother demands probe into suicide of top Kerala official following curt remark by CPI-M leader

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (IANS) Praveen Babu, brother of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who committed suicide on Tuesday after curt remarks made by CPI-M leader P. P. Divya, on Wednesday sought a thorough probe into the entire sequence of events.

An advocate by profession Praveen Babu has filed a complaint with the local police in Pathanamthitta demanding a probe into the unnatural death of his brother, considered to be a very clean official with impeccable integrity.

The body of the serving ADM arrived at his home town in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday and it will be kept in the mortuary. The funeral will be held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, across the state, revenue officials are in a protest mode, besides the Opposition parties have called for a local shutdown in Kannur and at the home town of Babu, Pathanamthitta.

The activists of the women’s wing of the CPI-M are guarding the home of Divya in Kannur to ward off the protest march of Congress and BJP.

Naveen Babu was found hanging in his home while his wife was waiting for him at the Chengannur railway station. He was recently transferred to his home district Pathanamthitta.

Locals said that Babu was deeply hurt when at his send-off function held on Monday, Divya, the Kannur District Panchayat President made serious corruption charges against him.

Divya had not been invited to the function and had she barged in.

She said that a person called Prasanth had approached her to speak to Babu with regard to the sanctioning of a petrol pump despite several requests, which he had not been giving.

“Just two days before his retirement, Babu gave the sanction. I know how the sanction was given and I will reveal all the details in two days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M Pathanamthitta district secretary K. P. Udaybhanu gave a clean chit to Babu and State Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Wednesday said, the same and called him an officer with "impeccable integrity."

The Opposition parties are now demanding the ouster of Prasanth from the state-run Medical College near Kannur where he works along with the husband of Divya.

They are also demanding a proper probe on the financial side of Prasanth who works as an electrician.

The Kannur district leaders of CPI-M will be accompanying the body of Babu to his home town.

Also arriving in large numbers are top political leaders cutting across party lines, to the home of Babu.

This incident took place when three by-elections were announced and the Opposition parties have already decided to use this as an election campaign issue and have demanded that Divya step down from her post.

