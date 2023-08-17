BRD Chandigarh indigenises 15K lines of spares of aircraft: Air Commodore

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (IANS) The 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) in Chandigarh has the distinction of being the first indigenisation and substitution cell of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and has successfully indigenised approximately 15,000 lines of spares of aircraft well as aero engines, Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, Air-Officer-Commanding, 3BRD Chandigarh, said on Thursday.

This has contributed significantly towards achieving goals of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Interacting with the media here, Air Commodore Shrivastava said indigenisation of many complex spares has been completed and many more are in advanced stages.

"The indigenisation drive of the depot has resulted in savings of hundreds of crores worth of foreign exchange and at the same time has drastically reduced ex-abroad dependency for requirement of aviation spares," he said.

In the face of many technological and supply chain challenges due to difficult geo-political scenario, he said the depot has always played a pivotal role in sustaining operations of the Russian helicopter and AN-32 transport fleet.

The depot has made huge strides towards self-reliance and is continually striving with zeal and vigour to reduce dependency on foreign sources through innovation, indigenisation and outsourcing with Indian aviation industry partners.

The BRD has the unique distinction of being the only repair depot of the IAF undertaking overhaul of aircraft and aero engines as well as acting as an equipment depot.

The depot has the legacy of overhauling 1,038 aircrafts since its inception in 1962 which include AN-12, IL-14, Mi-4, Mi-8, Mi- 17, Mi-17 IV, Mi-17V5 and 4025 aero engines in the last 61 years. This resulted in invaluable saving of foreign exchequer and continual operational support to helicopter and transport fleet of the IAF.

For its meritorious service to the nation, the depot was awarded Presidents colour in 2013.

The depot is also centre of excellence for industrial engineering and reclamation technologies. Earlier, Group Captain Anand J Karve, Chief of Planning, 3BRD, elaborated that the BRD was established on February 1, 1962. The foundation stone of this Depot was laid by late V.K. Krishna Menon, then Defence Minister.

The first Station Commander was Gp Capt M.J. Kriplani MBE.

During the last six decades, the Depot has played central role in supporting the fleet in both international and national endeavours.

These include first Antarctica mission, various UN missions in African countries, Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) operation in Sri Lanka, Humanitarian Aid Disaster Relief and other Operational missions.

