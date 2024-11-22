Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro, 36 others indicted with attempted coup

Brasilia, Nov 22 (IANS) Brazil's Federal Police formally indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others for crimes including an attempted coup, participation in a criminal organisation, and other related offences, local media reported.

The indictment followed an investigation into a violent insurrection after Bolsonaro lost the 2022 presidential election, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Federal Police, the defendants operated as members of an organised crime group, each assigned specific tasks, such as spreading disinformation, undermining the electoral system, inciting the armed forces to be involved in the rebellion, and carrying out other operational and coercive actions.

The findings of the investigation have been submitted to the Supreme Federal Court, before being forwarded to the Attorney General's Office, where Attorney General Paulo Gonet will review the evidence and decide whether to proceed with the indictment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.