Brazilian side Fluminense expresses 'formal interest' in Tottenham's Richarlison

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Dec 17 (IANS) Brazilian side Fluminense is pushing ahead with plans to sign forward Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur, the Brazilian club's president said on Monday. Mario Bittencourt said he was hopeful the 27-year-old would return to the club he represented from 2016 and 2017.

"We have expressed formal interest in Richarlison," Bittencourt told reporters. "We know it will be difficult to bring him back, but we believe that perhaps because he will be closer to the Brazilian national team, at the club where he excelled, he may be tempted."

According to local media reports on Monday, Palmeiras is also interested in signing the Brazil international but has yet to initiate talks with Spurs, reports Xinhua.

Richarlison has endured a frustrating season at Tottenham, with injuries limiting him to just seven games across all competitions and one goal. Fluminense finished the 2024 Brazilian Serie A season in 13th place with just 46 points from 38 matches.

The Rio de Janeiro club has initiated talks with Richarlison's representatives and Tottenham officials about a deal that would see him move to Fluminense in January 2025, Globo Esporte reported.

It added that Fluminense viewed Richarlison as the possible "face of the club" at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, to be played in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

The 27-year-old played for Fluminense in 2016 and 2017, and he had subsequent spells at Watford and Everton before joining Tottenham in 2022.

