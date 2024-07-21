Brazilian Serie A: Botafogo beat Internacional to stay top

Rio de Janeiro, July 21 (IANS) Luiz Henrique struck a first-half winner as Botafogo maintained their lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A championship with a 1-0 home victory over Internacional.

Henrique put his side ahead just before halftime when he met Cuiabano's cross from the left wing with a superb first-time effort that beat goalkeeper Sergio Rochet at his near post, reports Xinhua.

The result at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic stadium leaves Botafogo with 39 points from 18 games, ahead of second-placed Palmeiras. Internacional are 13th in the 20-team standings with 19 points.

"It was a very tricky game," Botafogo manager Artur Jorge said. "They (Internacional) haven't had positive results and had a change of manager during the week. We had to be well-prepared and show a high level of maturity to control the game from start to finish."

Elsewhere, Flamengo won 2-1 at home to Criciuma, while Palmeiras eased to a 2-0 home win over Cruzeiro.

