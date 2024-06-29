Brazil head coach Dorival Junior hails Vinicius for ‘an almost perfect' 4-1 win over Paraguay

Las Vegas, June 29 (IANS) Brazil came swinging out the floodgates in their 4-1 win over Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium. It seemed like a completely different Brazilian side came out to play than the one that failed to break down Costa Rica’s defence in their opening game.

A lot of criticism was directed towards Vinicius post the Costa Rica game as the Real Madrid forward failed to make an impact in the game. The 23-year old proved many haters wrong as he played ‘An almost perfect match.’

“Today he played a very important role. He played an almost perfect match, he created very good situations and opportunities. He was dynamic, very effective and straightforward and direct. He played well with other players and teamed up nicely, he has great capacity,” said Head Coach Dorival to reporters post-game.

Vinicius opened the scoring in the 35th minute before doubling his tally and scoring the third goal of the game five minutes into the stoppage time in the first half. He could have also scored his third but gave Lucas Paqueta the chance to open his scoring tally of the tournament with a penalty.

The Brazilian forward frustratedly had spoken to reporters following the game against Costa Rica where he had spoken on the reason behind his struggles with the national team and how he knew where he needed to improve and he certainly backed up his comments with his brilliant outing vs Paraguay.

"Every time I enter the field for the national team, I have three or four players marking me. New coach, new players, everything takes time. Our fans want everything immediately done, but we're going little by little. In the next game, I'm sure we'll play much better because we now already understand what the competition will be like, what the pitch, and what the referees will be like. We know we can improve, we have to improve. I also know what I can improve, evolve and do for our team," said a frustrated Vinicius after the 0-0 draw against Costa Rica.

Brazil’s final group-stage game before the quarter-finals will be against in form Colombia who have won their last ten games on the trot and are on top of the table. The Selecao currently sit in second place and have virtually qualified for the next round as they sit three points above third placed Costa Rica and that too with a much superior goal-difference.

