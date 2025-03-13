Brazil faces backlash over Amazon deforestation for climate change summit

Brasilia, March 13 (IANS) Brazil is facing criticism over large-scale deforestation in the Amazon rainforest to build a highway for the upcoming COP30 climate summit, raising questions about the country's commitment to environmental conservation.

The road, designed to accommodate tens of thousands of delegates attending the UN climate conference in November, has sparked accusations of hypocrisy, according to media reports.

The Amazon rainforest, often referred to as the "lungs of the Earth," plays a crucial role in absorbing carbon and maintaining global biodiversity. However, locals have expressed concerns that the new road is destroying their livelihoods, while conservationists warn it could severely impact wildlife movement, The Telegraph reported.

The four-lane highway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the host city, which will welcome over 50,000 attendees, including world leaders, according to a BBC report.

While the state government has promoted the project's "sustainable" credentials, environmentalists argue that clearing vast sections of the rainforest contradicts the very essence of a climate-focused summit.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Environment Minister Marina Silva have defended the initiative, emphasising that this summit is historic because it is "a COP in the Amazon, not just about the Amazon."

The President stated that the conference would highlight the region's needs, offer a global perspective on the rainforest's significance, and showcase the federal government's efforts in protecting it.

Despite the government's assurances, the project has fueled a debate over Brazil's environmental policies, with critics arguing that deforestation for infrastructure projects undermines the nation's role as a leader in climate action.

As preparations for COP30 continue, the controversy surrounding the road's impact on the Amazon adds another layer of complexity to the global climate discourse.

