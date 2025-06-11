Brazil, Ecuador qualify for FIFA WC 2026; Uruguay, Paraguay & Colombia on cusp

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Vini Jr scored the winning goal as Brazil beat Paraguay 1-0 at the Neo Quimica Arena to secure FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification.

Vinicius Jr clinched Carlo Ancelotti his first win in their hot seat after fine work from Matheus Cunha. Paraguay came into the game in the second half and, despite defeat, are an inch away from qualification, boasting a six-point advantage over Venezuela.

The victory was a special gift for Ancelotti, who turned 66 on Tuesday and was honoured by the Brazilian fans, before the start of the game, with an immense mosaic on the Neo Química seats, where it read in green and yellow “Congratulations, Carletto”.

Ancelotti's first victory in charge of the Brazilian national team broke Paraguay's nine-game unbeaten run in the qualifiers. Brazil became the first team to beat Paraguay in 10 qualifiers. The Selecao have now lost just one of their last 70 World Cup qualifiers at home.

This was the third time that Brazil secured a spot in a World Cup while playing at the Neo Química Arena. In 2017, they beat Paraguay and sealed their place in the World Cup in Russia, which was held in 2018. Then, in 2021, they beat Colombia and secured a spot in the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ecuador qualified for their fifth World Cup this century after a goalless draw with Peru.

Realistically, Peru required victory. Despite being roared on throughout in Lima, Oscar Ibanez’s charges couldn’t break down a backline cemented by bricks Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho – not even after Ecuador’s Alan Franco was given his marching orders in the 75th minute. Sebastian Beccacece and his players celebrated World Cup qualification wildly at the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Uruguay are all but there, a Giorgian de Arrascaeta screamer helping them move six points inside the automatic qualification places, and a breathtaking Luis Diaz goal earned a draw in Argentina that edged Colombia closer. Elsewhere, Miguel Terceros starred as Bolivia snatched themselves a lifeline.

Uruguay have one foot in a fifth successive World Cup. Rodrigo Aguirre headed home the first. Giorgian de Arrascaeta smacked home the second. Marcelo Bielsa’s Celeste are now six points ahead of seventh-placed Venezuela and have a vastly superior goal difference, with two rounds remaining.

Luis Diaz, a serial scorer of wonder goals, produced one of his best yet. The Liverpool winger danced past three opponents and broke the deadlock. Colombia seemed on course for victory when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 70th minute, but Thiago Almada arrowed home an equaliser for Argentina. Nestor Lorenzo’s Cafeteros are now four points clear of seventh-placed Venezuela.

Diaz became the first Colombian to score in Argentina in World Cup qualifying since Carlos Valderrama in 1997. The 28-year-old is now only one goal shy of becoming the fifth man to reach 20 goals for Los Cafeteros after Faustino Asprilla (20), Arnoldo Iguaran (25), James Rodriguez (29) and Radamel Falcao (36), reports FIFA.

Bolivia burst out of the blocks and were rewarded when ‘Miguelito’ controlled Diego Medina’s cutback and finished clinically. A reckless Lucas Chavez challenge left Oscar Villegas’s side a man down after 19 minutes, but numerical parity was restored shortly into the second half when Francisco Sierralta saw red. Bolivia sealed victory in El Alto when Enzo Monteiro tapped home after Brayan Cortes had repelled a Terceros drive. La Verde are now one point behind Venezuela, who occupy the play-off tournament place.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.