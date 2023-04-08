Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt allowed an elderly neighbour to live rent-free in his Los Angeles mansion.

The 59-year-old 'Fight Club' star purchased his home in the Los Feliz area back in 1994 for reportedly $1.7 million and he started snapping up neighbouring properties whenever they came up for sale so he could build a large estate - but after buying one house belonging to a widower named John in his early 90s, Brad struck a deal to allow the man to stay in the house rent-free until his death aged 105, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The story was revealed by 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' star Cassandra Peterson who sold the original home to Brad. "I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one," she told people.com.

"He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there. I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died. It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105." Cassandra went on to joke, "I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now."

The actress became Brad's neighbour by buying another house nearby after selling him the original property and she told the publication they often enjoyed friendly chats and she once almost fainted when she spotted him working out shirtless in his garage.

Pitt sold off his LA estate last month in a deal said to be worth around $40 million.

He previously lived there with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children prior to the couple's split in 2016. He bought four surrounding properties to make up his estate which boasted a skate park, tennis court, a koi pond, and several swimming pools.

At the time of the sale, a source told Etonline.com: "Brad Pitt has sold his Los Feliz home for around the asking price of $40 million. The deal was done off-market."

