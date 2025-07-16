Bournemouth sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea on five-year deal

Bournemouth, July 16 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth have announced the signing of goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic, from Chelsea. The Serbian joins the Cherries on a five-year deal and will link up with the squad immediately, ahead of the club’s pre-season tour to the US.

Petrovic, who has 23 Premier League appearances to his name, enjoyed a standout season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg during the 2024/25 campaign.

“I’m really happy to be here. I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level. Together with this club, with these facilities, I think we can achieve it. I want to help the team get the results, improve every day and be a better player.”

The 25-year-old played his part as the side finished seventh and secured their place in the UEFA Conference League, consequently being named as the club’s Player of the Season and receiving a nomination for Ligue 1’s Goalkeeper of the Season.

After signing for the club, AFC Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, shared his thoughts with afcb.co.uk: “I’m really pleased to bring Djordje to the club. The opportunity to sign a player of his calibre in the market was one we had to take, particularly given how vital the position of a goalkeeper is.

“We have been looking for the right talent to invest in within this area of the pitch and Djordje has very impressive qualities, as well as a lot of experience for someone who is still young. We are excited that he is the one coming to join our project and look forward to working with him.”

Petrovic joins the club following the arrival of Adrian Truffert from Rennes and Junior Kroupi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Lorient.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.