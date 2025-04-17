Bosch ruled out of South Africa’s squad for ODI tri-series, Goodall named as replacement

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) South Africa’s batting all-rounder Anneke Bosch has been ruled out of the side’s upcoming ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and India, set to happen from April 27 to May 11.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday that Anneke, who has played 21 ODIs so far, will miss the tour due to illness. In place of her, CSA has named Lara Goodall, who was originally not included for the tour, as her replacement in the 15-member squad.

Lara, the left-handed middle-order batter, last played an ODI for South Africa against England last year and was recently omitted from the central contracts list. She now has a chance to add more to her 51 ODI caps for South Africa.

"Batting all-rounder Anneke Bosch has been ruled out of the Proteas Women’s upcoming One-Day International Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and India, taking place from 27 April - 11 May. Bosch will miss the tour due to illness, and as a precaution, has been replaced by World Sports Betting Western Province batter Lara Goodall in the 15-player squad," Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

CSA added that the team, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, will depart for Colombo from OR Tambo International Airport on April 22. South Africa will play their opening match against India on April 29 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, with the venue to host all matches of the tri-series to be played in round-robin format.

South Africa will then face Sri Lanka on May 2, before facing India on May 7 and then take on the hosts’ on May 9. The Proteas have picked young trio of wicketkeeper Karabo Meso and spin-bowling allrounders Seshnie Naidu and Miane Smit for the tri-series in Sri Lanka. The tri-series is an important one for South Africa, Sri Lanka and India, considering that the Women’s ODI World Cup will be played later in the year in India.

South Africa updated squad for ODI tri-series: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Chloe Tryon and Lara Goodall

