Border dispute: Assam and Meghalaya CMs hold talks

Guwahati, June 2 (IANS) The Chief Minister-level consultation between Assam and Meghalaya was held on Monday in Guwahati. The three issues that were discussed included the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border issue, the proposal to commission a joint power and irrigation project and ways to resolve urban flooding in Guwahati.

On the issue related to flooding in Guwahati, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma informed that both states have agreed to entrust the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) to conduct a detailed study in terms of satellite imaging of the different forest areas and submit its report within three months.

“We have decided to approach NESAC to do a detailed study in terms of the entire satellite imaging, whether it is of different forest areas, whether it's different water flowing, whether it's different areas of water logging. Once this entire detailed study is done in the next few months, we will then approach agencies like the IIT Roorkee to further, then break that analysis into actual steps that we could take to find a solution for both the states,” he said.

Acknowledging the concerns of flooding in Guwahati, Sangma expressed concerns on how both the states can work together to find a solution to minimise floods in Guwahati city and also find ways to address the concerns of the people in the Meghalaya side, where people are engaged in economic and livelihood activities.

On the issue related to the area of difference, the chief minister informed that by August 15 next, the pillars in the six areas of difference, which have been resolved and an MoU signed already, will be erected. There are a few areas in Gijang and Tarabari which need to be sorted in Meghalaya’s favour before erecting the pillars.

Sangma said, “We are very close to actually finalising the pillars, and I am happy to inform you that most likely, by the 15th of August, or before the 15th of August, we will be able to resolve and finalise the actual pillars in the five areas of differences (for which the MoU has already been signed). This will be a major milestone and another strong testament of the friendship between Assam state,” he added. He also informed that the discussion on the remaining six areas will continue."

On the Kulsi multi-purpose irrigation and hydroelectric power project, the two states have discussed and agreed to jointly commission the project, post discussion with the people at large. It is a major irrigation and hydroelectric power project.

The Meghalaya CM said, “Assam and Meghalaya in the past have demonstrated that we are very open to discuss different issues. Problems will always be there. Challenges will always be there. What is important is that we must discuss and try to find solutions to the problem. Today is another example of that commitment that is shown both by the Assam government and our government, as stated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, when it comes to the project of Kulsi, it is a project which is clearly a win-win situation, whether it is power production. whether it is irrigation or whether it's development of tourism in all three fronts and many more between both the states”.

“We have decided with the condition, of course, that the people living in those areas will be taken into confidence, discussions will be held with them, and we will find a way forward on how we take this project and today, in principle, both the governments have decided that we will work together as also a symbol of our Assam and Meghalaya friendship, that we will try and move this project forward, and principally have decided that the work will start, starting with consultation with the people,” Sangma added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.