War 2 Teaser: Jr.NTR No Match for Hrithik Roshan in Disappointing Glimpse!

The teaser glimpse of Jr.NTR and Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited movie War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherji, has been released on the occasion of Jr.NTR's birthday, and the makers await fans' reception for the same.

NTR's voice-over elevates Hrithik's character, Kabir, in this glimpse, but it's unclear how fans will react to it. The glimpse also features Hrithik Roshan walking alongside a wolf, which is undoubtedly the highlight of the entire teaser.

Kiara Advani also has a brief appearance in the glimpse, and the overall VFX looks unappealing. As it's just a glimpse, the makers didn't really reveal much about the plotline, but it looks like a high-octane action spectacle is in the cards. But how much Jr. NTR will get the hype and the required massy elevations that his fans demand remains the big question.

NTR really owned his character, and that was evident through his dubbing in the teaser. While the actor consistently gives his best to any project he commits to, it's the director's responsibility to harness his potential effectively. From the glimpse, it looks like Ayan Mukherji might have focused more on Hrithik Roshan and hyping him up rather than doing justice to NTR's character.

