War 2 Day 2 Box Office Trends: NTR-Hrithik Stunner Bounces Back After Slow Start

War 2 didn't open up to the expectations of not just Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan fans but also those neutral audiences who like to see where the Yash Raj Films spy franchise goes. The opening day collections of War 2 stand in the vicinity of Rs.75 crores gross worldwide.

Compared to Coolie, which grossed more than twice as much on its opening day, War 2 appeared to have low expectations for the extended holiday weekend. But, to everybody's surprise, the movie is doing comparatively better than what trade had predicted.

Even though the Telugu version didn't pick up, the Hindi version is doing great numbers, and in all likelihood, it will be more than first-day collections. So far, War 2's hindi version has minted Rs.30 crores nett on Day 2 alone, and it means that the movie is being lapped up by masses.

A lot of the success has to be attributed to the star power of Hrithik Roshan, and he is showing once again that he can pull big crowds. If he receives a proper release, imagine the chaos he could unleash in the cinemas. action entertainer.