War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik–NTR Survive Coolie Tsunami, But Struggles Drag On!

One of the most exciting box office clashes of the year between two big films from two different languages, Tamil and Hindi, is slowly turning out to be a disappointing venture for the makers involved. While Coolie was touted to be Tamil cinema's potential Rs.1000 crore grosser, YRF also had massive expectations for War 2.

After Tiger 3's failure, YRF's spy universe's future lay solely on War 2, and the film opened up to negative reviews. The same started to reflect in the collections of this Hrithik Roshan-NTR film as well. It was expected of War 2 to trail Coolie right from the word go. The same happened on Day 1, as Rajinikanth's star power made Coolie open to a record-breaking Rs.151 crore number.

War 2, on the other hand, only managed to make around Rs.80 crores worldwide gross on Day 1. One positive thing about War 2 is that for Independence Day, its Hindi version collections witnessed a slight uptick, thanks to Hrithik Roshan fans. The Telugu version experienced a significant decline in collections on the second day, thereby sealing War 2's fate in the Telugu states.

Only its Hindi version collections can ensure a satisfactory box office for this YRF movie. We await to see if War 2 sustains its momentum on the third day, following a slight uptick on Day 2. War 2's worldwide Day 2 gross stood at Rs. 75 crores. Even though this gross is lesser in comparison to the opening day, the film can benefit from Bollywood fans thronging to the screens on Saturday and Sunday.