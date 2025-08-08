Udaipur Files Releases Today, August 8, Across 4,500 Screens in India

The censor board has approved and released the film Udaipur Files, starring Vijay Raaz, in 4,500 cinemas nationwide.

The assassination of Kanhaiya Kumar, a tailor from Udaipur, serves as the foundation for Udaipur Files. Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly murdered for purportedly sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, an Indian politician and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sharma's comments were the catalyst for the 2022 Muhammad remarks controversy.

Kanhaiya Lal's son, Yash Sahu, stated, "This film, Udaipur Files, is being released today and is based on the incident that occurred on June 28, 2022, involving my father." The film explains how my father was murdered as part of a terrorist conspiracy and that these individuals were associated with Pakistan.

NIA's chart document is also referred to as this. Therefore, the entirety of the film has been demonstrated. Additionally, this film conveys the message that such incidents occur in the country and can be brought to the public's attention through a cinematic graphic or a film. He stated that his family is still advocating for justice.

"Despite having visited numerous cases, I have yet to observe any evidence that these criminals are receiving any form of punishment in this instance." A considerable amount of time has elapsed. Three years is an extremely lengthy period of time. The criminal remains in custody to this day. He has not been penalized. Therefore, I am optimistic that individuals will lend their assistance to our advocacy for justice following their viewing of this film. He further stated, "And the criminals will support us to receive the punishment of hanging as soon as possible."

When asked about the challenges encountered during the release, Yash Sahu stated, "There were numerous issues with the release." It was contested in the High Court of Delhi. He was granted permission to remain in that location. This film was scheduled to be released on July 11th. He was granted a stay on July 10, one day prior to that date.

"Even after that, numerous attempts were made to release it." He was also granted a reprieve in that regard. It was also contested in the Supreme Court. "Let the film come," the Supreme Court declared. The CBFC certified the film. Therefore, the film that has been certified by the CBFC will be screened in front of the public. Subsequently, the Central Government was responsible for making the decision.

"This was also approved by the Central Government." However, it was only yesterday that it was suggested that this film be released. Yash Sahu said, "This film is now out and in front of you and the nation."

The assailants had also published a video in which they claimed that the murder was a response to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma. Javed, one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, filed a petition with the Supreme Court to prevent the film's release.

When the film was initially stalled, Jasoda Sahu, the wife of Kanhaiya Lal, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting permission to disseminate it. She stated, "This film is a genuine depiction of the pain and adversity that our family has experienced, and it is imperative that the entire nation view it." The film was initially scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. Nevertheless, the film encountered numerous delays as a result of legal complications and censorship.

