Saiyaara Movie Trailer: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Love Story Eerily Similar to Aashiqui 2?

The beets are there for everyone to see. Director Mohit Suri, who made a name for himself with his intense take on complicated individuals falling in love with excellent music playing in the background, has kind of fallen prey to the trend he managed to create and reigned supreme for a few years.

The trailer for his upcoming movie. Saiyaara, which brings Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday to the big screen, features beats strikingly similar to those of his 2013 blockbuster Aashiqui 2. In this intense love story, which revolves around people who make music, Aneet Padda pairs up with Ahaan.

In Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor comes as a talented singer who rises to fame, thanks to the support from Aditya Roy Kapur. In Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday was once a struggling musician who will make it big in the industry before meeting Aneet Padda's Vani, who writes lyrics for his tunes.

The duo create fantastic music and, in turn, fall in love with each other before things go South, and Vani starts distancing herself from Ahaan's character (Krish Kapoor). What follows is a series of shots focused on the hero, who is experiencing a breakup and creating music from his emotions.

There was an emotional face-off between the two main leads in the trailer, where Aneet could be seen threatening Krish with a knife, but what led her to take that step is something that audiences will only get to know in the theaters. It will be intriguing to see which topic Mohit Suri decides to address while creating a conflict, but so far, more than the promise shown by both the leads in the trailer, Saiyaara's eerily similar template to Aashiqui 2 is what's being discussed by fans who watched the latest promo.

You can watch the trailer of Saiyaara below: