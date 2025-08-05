Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday Fully Dominates Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar Films

Bollywood has probably figured out that its success lies in narrating intense and complicated love stories after the massive success of Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. North Indian audiences enthusiastically embraced Saiyaara due to its excellent songs and the couple's remarkable chemistry.

The audiences seemed to be conveying to the industry what they had been eagerly anticipating. Halls were packed, and those who watched the movie had rewatched the same, and as a result, Saiyaara managed to gross more than Rs.450 crores worldwide.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 Fall Flat in Comparison

This success showed that audiences will embrace a film if it serves their needs, regardless of the cast. It's been nearly three weeks since Saiyaara was released at the box office, and the movie has been performing consistently without experiencing dips.

In what can be considered a shocking development, Saiyaara, on Day 18, still managed to earn more than what recent releases like Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 collected. Saiyaara managed to collect nearly Rs.2.5 crores net, which is better than both the newly released Bollywood movies. Even on its nineteenth day, Saiyaara is doing an impressive job so far, as it has managed to mint more than Rs.1.35 crores so far. The discounted prices and other offers that are available are working their magic in pulling audiences to the screens.

Even this weekend, the preferred choice for moviegoers has been either Mahavatar Narsimha or Saiyaara, and the numbers reflect the same. This also says a lot about how once the movie has managed to reach the audiences, it's going to be successful at the box office. Saiyaara did that with its music and trailer, while Mahavatar Narsimha created an impact with strong word of mouth.