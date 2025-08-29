‘Param Sundari’ Jahnvi Kapoor’s Video At Lalbaugcha Raja Goes Viral: Netizens React

A day before the release of Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the actors were seen at Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday (August 28). Walking barefoot, they sought blessings from Lord Ganesha ahead of the film’s opening.

Janhvi opted for a red saree paired with a traditional nath. But what drew the most attention online was her visible unease while moving through the sea of devotees. With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in full swing, the temple witnessed massive footfall, making the atmosphere tense.

In a now-viral video, Janhvi appears visibly distressed in the packed crowd, her expressions suggesting discomfort and even fear. Walking behind her, Sidharth Malhotra maintained a calm composure, navigating the chaos as they made their way through.

The clip has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many empathizing with Janhvi’s situation. One user wrote, “Any normal woman knows how uncomfortable and fearful these situations are. Especially when you’re short, you can’t see ahead and are pushed around mercilessly.”

Another Redditor shared, “This isn’t a celebrity issue, it’s a woman issue. In crowded places people often take advantage, and that discomfort shows on her face. I’ve experienced the same.”

Several men also sympathized with the actress. One comment read, “As a man, I felt uneasy just watching her. You can see she isn’t acting—she’s genuinely concerned. If I were her friend or bodyguard, I’d feel the same discomfort.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari released on August 29 to positive reviews, signaling a strong start. Advance bookings, which opened on August 26, saw nearly 10,000 tickets sold within the first 24 hours across multiple platforms.