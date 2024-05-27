A new collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Anand?

Director Sidharth Anand shared photos of himself and Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan in Budapest, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, on his social media account.

Sidharth and Saif have earlier collaborated on "Salaam Namaste" and "Ta Ra Rum Pum". After a hiatus of 17 years, they are to collaborate on an action thriller titled "Jewel Thief." Although the "Pathaan" director hasn't mentioned the purpose of their visit, the fans figured it was for "Jewel Thief." The caption to the post read, "Back on set with my first hero."

The fans are excited about Saif's return to the big screen, while the collaboration between Saif and Sidharth has also been a long wait. The fans demanded a sequel to one of Saif's popular movies, "Ta Ra Rum Pum."

Sidharth Anand, whose last project was "Fighter," had a star-studded cast with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor playing lead roles. He now has "Jewel Thief" starring Jaideep Ahlawat opposite Saif Ali Khan, "War 2" with Hrithik Roshan, and Jr. NTR as upcoming projects.