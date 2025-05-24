Mukul Dev Dies at 54: Details About His (Ex)Wife Shipa, Brother Rahul Dev, and More

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his versatile performances across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian cinema, passed away on Friday night, May 23, 2025, at the age of 54. The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Mukul Dev was previously married to Shilpa Dev. The couple had a daughter named Sia. Reports from 2005 indicated that Shilpa had separated from Mukul, taking their then two-year-old daughter with her. Further details about their relationship and subsequent developments remain private.

Mukul Dev is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev. His contributions to the entertainment industry spanned various languages and genres, leaving an eternal mark on audiences and colleagues alike.

Rahul Dev is a seasoned Indian actor and former model, recognized for his impactful performances across various Indian film industries. Born on September 27, 1968, in New Delhi, he is the elder brother of the late actor Mukul Dev.

Rahul commenced his career as a model in 1994, quickly becoming one of India's top male models during the 1990s. He transitioned to acting with his debut in the 2000 film Champion, portraying a villainous role that earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Villain.

Over the years, Rahul has showcased his versatility by acting in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi films. Notable works include Asoka, Omkara, Simhadri, and Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.

Rahul hails from a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family. His father, Hari Dev Kaushal, served as an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi and passed away in 2019 at the age of 91. He was married to Rina Dev, who tragically passed away from cancer in 2009. The couple has a son named Siddharth. Following Rina's demise, Rahul took a hiatus from his acting career to focus on raising his son, fulfilling both parental roles.

Since 2013, Rahul has been in a relationship with actress Mugdha Godse. Despite an 18-year age difference, the couple shares a strong bond and has been in a live-in relationship for several years.