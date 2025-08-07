Kiara Advani Bikini Shot in War 2: Real or CGI? YRF Responds!

One of the major highlights of NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming spy thriller War 2 is Kiara Advani, who is playing an important role in the movie, like how Deepika Padukone did in the proceedings of Shah Rukh Khan's Rs.1000 crore comeback, Pathaan.

Not just her role, Kiara Advani's two-piece bikini had turned heads when the glimpse was released on NTR's birthday. It won't be an understatement to say that Kiara was the most searched name on the internet, dominating both the heroes with her glamour show.

Ever since the release of the trailer, Yash Raj Films has faced massive demand from fans for the release of the romantic song Aavan Jaavan, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. It was during one of the moments in the song that Kiara would be seen wearing the bikini, and even though Arijit Singh's vocals did appeal to the masses, Kiara Advani dominated them all, and the song is currently trending.

However, after the release of Aavan Jaavan, there were doubts that the makers had used CGI to achieve perfection in Kiara's bikini look. To dismiss the narrative, Yash Raj Films released the BTS video of the song, and it can be easily confirmed that Kiara Advani worked tirelessly to get in shape for the look.

The star Bollywood actress also underwent a strict diet, and this evidence is enough to brush aside the CGI rumors around the Aavan Jaavan song.