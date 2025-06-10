Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Overthrows Thug Life with Rs.100 Crore Haul!

There is a dearth of comedy films in India. With the massive craze for Pan-Indian, high-octane action movies, people have stopped making decent comedy films, and Akshay Kumar decided to explore this gap with his latest movie, Housefull 5. The movie, which was touted to be a comedy thriller, also made headlines with a unique approach by releasing two different climaxes.

Even though many observed this as a gamble, this actually worked big time, as people were really hooked on the idea of having two separate climaxes for a film. They flocked to the theaters, and despite middling to negative reviews from multiple critics, there was no stopping Housefull 5.

Saturday and Sunday's collections were enough to show the film's impact, as it managed to gross more than Rs.30 crores on both these days. This was enough for the makers to realize that they can actually make a film work with the traditional approach of making comedy.

Housefull 5 also passed the crucial Monday test and touched the coveted Rs.100 crore mark. The movie's India gross currently stands at Rs.120 crores, and this is a welcome breakthrough for Akshay, who has been struggling to score a universal hit of late. Despite negative reviews, Akshay Kumar can proudly claim that Housefull 5 is a hit. Also, having no other films as competition probably worked in the film's favor.

With Kamal Haasan's Thug Life tanking big time, Housefull 5 has no competition even in the second week (until June 13), and it remains to be seen if the movie braces itself to touch the Rs.200 crore mark at the box office.