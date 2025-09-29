Deepa Mehta Passes Away at 60: Life, Legacy, Family and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Silence

Deepa Mehta, the first wife of actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and a respected costume designer and entrepreneur, passed away at the age of 60. The news was confirmed by her son Satya Manjrekar, who posted a heartfelt tribute on social media expressing his deep loss. “I miss you Mumma,” he wrote, alongside a photograph that captured their bond. The film fraternity and countless admirers have since paid respects to her memory, remembering her resilience, talent and unique journey.

Long before her name was linked to Mahesh Manjrekar, Deepa carved her own creative identity. She worked as a costume designer and was admired for her ability to bring authenticity and elegance to film wardrobes. Beyond cinema, she built a successful saree brand called Queen of Hearts, which became popular in the Marathi film and fashion circuit. Her work was recognised for its craftsmanship, rich textures and regional artistry, earning her respect as both a designer and an entrepreneur.

Deepa and Mahesh met during their college years and married in 1987. Their marriage brought two children, daughter Ashwami and son Satya. Over time, their relationship changed and they separated in 1995. While their paths diverged, Deepa remained a constant presence in the lives of their children. Mahesh later married Medha, and their family expanded with the birth of Saiee Manjrekar, who has gone on to build her own career in films.

After the news of Deepa’s passing, condolences poured in from friends, industry colleagues and admirers. Many praised her strength, her quiet elegance and her role as an inspiring mother who balanced artistic passion with business acumen. Her son’s tribute drew emotional responses, with many recalling her warm presence at family events and industry gatherings.

What has drawn attention, however, is the silence of Mahesh Manjrekar. Known for his acclaimed work in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu cinema, Mahesh has yet to make any public statement about Deepa’s death. Fans and the media have noted the absence of a tribute or even a brief acknowledgment from the actor. While some suggest this silence could stem from personal grief or a desire for privacy, others feel it would have been fitting for him to honour the woman who once shared a significant part of his life.

Deepa Mehta’s death marks the end of a remarkable personal and creative journey. She will be remembered by her children, her friends and those in the fashion and film industries who admired her talent and strength. Her legacy lives on through her work, her entrepreneurship and the love she inspired in those closest to her.