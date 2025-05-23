Bhool Chuk Maaf Twitter Review: Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Fail to Save This Tiring Timeloop Comedy

May 23, 2025, 12:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

Rajkummar Rao is one of the greatest actors to have ever come out of Bollywood in the past decade. Having starred in multiple critically acclaimed movies, Rajkummar has been trying to win the mass audiences over and has slightly altered his image to cater to them. He did Stree, and it became one of the biggest hits back in 2018. The sequel, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, emerged as one of the biggest hits ever in Bollywood history.

Although Shraddha Kapoor deserves significant credit for the success of Stree-2, it is Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of a small-town guy that resonated most with audiences. Now, Rajkummar Rao has come up with yet another comedic entertainer titled Bhool Chuk Maaf, which features a time loop concept.

Multiple controversies swirled around Bhool Chuk Maaf before its theatrical release. Just after the Arian and Pakistan's geopolitical tensions began, the makers announced that Bhool Chuk Maff will directly release on OTT. After this decision, PVR Inox sued Maddock Films for more than Rs. 60 crores for not sticking to their earlier deal.

As a result, Maddock changed their decision and announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf will release only in the theaters. There was a lot of discussion and criticism that came the makers' way owing to their decision. to directly release the film on OTT in the first place.

Many believed that the end product might not have been up to the mark, and hence the decision was taken to release the film on streaming directly. Now that the movie has finally been released in the theaters, let's see how audiences are reacting to it.

Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a passable entertainer withth a time-loop concept that's new to Bollywood, and even if the reviews are middling, it will be interesting to see if Rajkummar Rao's previous box-office success in Stree 2 works its charm with this film. 


