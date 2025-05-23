Bhool Chuk Maaf Twitter Review: Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Fail to Save This Tiring Timeloop Comedy

Rajkummar Rao is one of the greatest actors to have ever come out of Bollywood in the past decade. Having starred in multiple critically acclaimed movies, Rajkummar has been trying to win the mass audiences over and has slightly altered his image to cater to them. He did Stree, and it became one of the biggest hits back in 2018. The sequel, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, emerged as one of the biggest hits ever in Bollywood history.

Although Shraddha Kapoor deserves significant credit for the success of Stree-2, it is Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of a small-town guy that resonated most with audiences. Now, Rajkummar Rao has come up with yet another comedic entertainer titled Bhool Chuk Maaf, which features a time loop concept.

Multiple controversies swirled around Bhool Chuk Maaf before its theatrical release. Just after the Arian and Pakistan's geopolitical tensions began, the makers announced that Bhool Chuk Maff will directly release on OTT. After this decision, PVR Inox sued Maddock Films for more than Rs. 60 crores for not sticking to their earlier deal.

As a result, Maddock changed their decision and announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf will release only in the theaters. There was a lot of discussion and criticism that came the makers' way owing to their decision. to directly release the film on OTT in the first place.

Many believed that the end product might not have been up to the mark, and hence the decision was taken to release the film on streaming directly. Now that the movie has finally been released in the theaters, let's see how audiences are reacting to it.

#BhoolChukMaaf UNBEARABLE

Rating - ⭐️🌟( 1.5 ) Bhool Chuk Maaf is an extremely weak film. The writing and direction is so poor that although the film tries to be funny throughout, it never actually manages to make you laugh. The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks… pic.twitter.com/bJaXLGXor3 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 23, 2025

"A mix of funny gags and good scenes, but marred by a repetitive and flat screenplay" Bhool Chuk Maaf Review By RJ @DIVYASOLGAMA Watch Out: https://t.co/F5lWV38BvZ The story line is good and interesting. It’s a well made film. Rajkummar Rao delivers a charming performance… pic.twitter.com/2O5LzpI9lH — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) May 23, 2025

drawbacks. Overall Verdict: Bhool Chuk Maaf offers a light-hearted experience with moments of humor and emotional depth. While it may not be groundbreaking, it provides an enjoyable watch for fans of romantic comedies. — Ravi Vishwakarma (@Rvish_06) May 23, 2025

Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a passable entertainer withth a time-loop concept that's new to Bollywood, and even if the reviews are middling, it will be interesting to see if Rajkummar Rao's previous box-office success in Stree 2 works its charm with this film.