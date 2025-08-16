AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Injury Update Sparks Buzz on ‘King’ Shoot

Shah Rukh Khan is currently recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered on the sets of King. Siddharth Anand is mounting the movie on a large scale. King has a stellar star cast, and it ranges from Abhishek Bachchan to Suhana Khan. Furthermore, it's being rumored that Deepika Padukone is playing an extended cameo.

The movie may feature SRK portraying a don, and the excitement peaked before the Bollywood star sustained an injury on set. While recovering, SRK decided to update fans on his health through his extremely famous AskSRK session on Twitter.

Known for being witty with his charming replies, SRK has given an update on when he will resume shooting for King. In response to a fan, Shah Rukh said, "Did some good shooting…starting soon again. Only leg shots, then move to upper body…. Insha Allah will be done fast. Siddharth Anand is working hard to finish."

This means that SRK is all set to resume shooting of his highly anticipated thriller pretty soon, and as of now, he has also declared that he only has King in his pipeline. There have been multiple rumors of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects, but none have been confirmed.

From SRK's reply, it's clear that he is focusing all his energy on making King a huge blockbuster, and only then might he announce his next.