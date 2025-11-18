Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam: Inside the Life of Dhurandhar Director and His Actress Wife

With the trailer of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar shattering the internet, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is once again in the spotlight. Known for his sharp storytelling and ambitious cinematic vision, Dhar has quickly built a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most promising directors. As his latest project trends online, fans are also revisiting his journey, both professionally and personally.

Aditya Dhar's Film Career

Aditya Dhar made one of the strongest directorial debuts in recent Bollywood history with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). The film, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, became a massive blockbuster, earning nationwide acclaim for its slick action, tight writing and patriotic appeal. The film went on to win multiple National Awards, including Best Director for Dhar.

Before stepping into direction, Dhar worked as a lyricist and dialogue writer on films such as Aakrosh, Haal-e-Dil, and One Two Three. His understanding of narrative, combined with his interest in large-scale themes, pushed him toward a big-league debut. Post Uri, he announced The Immortal Ashwatthama, another high-concept action fantasy, which is still under development.

With Dhurandhar, Dhar returns to the director’s chair for a high-energy espionage thriller featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna. The trailer highlights his trademark blend of scale, tension and emotional stakes, qualities that made Uri a phenomenon.

Love Story and Marriage with Yami Gautam Dhar

Aditya Dhar is married to actress Yami Gautam Dhar, one of Bollywood’s most respected performers. The two met during Uri and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. Yami, known for films like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, A Thursday and OMG 2, is admired for her versatility and strong screen presence. The couple frequently praise each other’s work and maintain a low-key, grounded public image.

As Dhurandhar trends nationwide, Aditya Dhar’s creative journey and his partnership with Yami Gautam Dhar are once again capturing public interest, setting the stage for another milestone year in his career.