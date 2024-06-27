Bolivia coup attempt fails, army general arrested

La Paz, June 27 (IANS) Armoured vehicles and troops of the Bolivian Armed Forces pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening, hours after an attempted coup.

Bolivian police arrested rebel military commander General Juan Jose Zuniga, who led the failed coup attempt.

Bolivian President Luis Arce condemned the coup attempt and called on citizens to mobilise and defend democracy. He also named a new army commander who ordered troops to withdraw.

Earlier, soldiers marched on Plaza Murillo, a square outside the seat of government, led by General Zuniga, and forced their way into the old government headquarters, Palacio Quemado.

The presence of armed troops generated a strong response from citizens, who gathered in the streets surrounding Plaza Murillo, the epicentre of Bolivia's political power, to denounce the military move.

Representatives of social organisations in different parts of the country also demonstrated in defence of democracy, joining the President's call to protect the constitutional order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.