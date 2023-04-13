Body of Nepali tourist found in stream in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) The body of a Nepali tourist was recovered from a stream in J&K's Ganderbal district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chabi Lal Vishwakarma, belonging to Karmali in Nepal.

Police said all relevant details of the incident are being collected.

