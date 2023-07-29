Body of 5-year-old missing girl found in sack near Aluva market

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) The body of a five-year-old girl, who was missing, was found in a sack in Aluva market in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Saturday.

The daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar was abducted from her home by Ashfak, an outstation worker reportedly from Assam.

Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar told media persons that the body of the missing girl was found in a sack.Ashfak is in police custody since morning and he was in an inebriated state.

According to the police officers of Aluva, he had told the cops that he had handed the child to another person named Sakeer.

Local people told IANS that the back side of the Aluva market is an open bar after 3 p.m. and anti-social elements visit the area.

Police officers told IANS that further details can be provided only after post-mortem is completed.

