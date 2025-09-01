B'luru shocker: Jilted lover kills woman by setting her on fire, arrested

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old jilted lover killed his former partner, a widow, to death by setting her afire. The incident took place within the limits of Hulimavu police station in Bengaluru.

The police have arrested the accused, Vittala, a cab driver, in connection with the case, an official said on Monday.

The deceased widow has been identified as 25-year-old Vanajakshi, a resident of Samanduru village in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on August 30, and Vanajakshi succumbed to her injuries at a Bengaluru hospital.

Her current partner, Muniyappa, lodged a complaint regarding the incident, the police added.

According to the FIR, Vanajakshi had separated from her husband three years ago and was living alone with her son.

Her husband had died six months prior, and Muniyappa had entered into a relationship with her, frequently visiting her residence. On the day of the incident, Muniyappa was traveling in a car with Vanajakshi and another woman, Lakshmamma, along Bannerghatta Road.

At Hommadevanahalli, Muniyappa noticed another car chasing them and constantly honking. When he stopped, the accused emerged from his vehicle holding a petrol can and poured fuel on Muniyappa’s car. The accused tried to prevent Muniyappa and the others from opening the car doors. Muniyappa managed to escape, but the accused poured petrol on him.

Vanajakshi also stepped out and began running behind Muniyappa. The accused doused her with petrol, and while she was running on a muddy road, she fell. The accused then set her on fire with a lighter. He also attacked another person who tried to intervene.

During the attack, the accused suffered burns but managed to remove his shirt and escape. Before losing consciousness, Vanajakshi told Muniyappa that the accused was Vittala, a resident of Malenallasandra village, and that he had been harassing her for several days.

She also asked Muniyappa to take care of her son and ensure Vittala was punished, according to the FIR.

Police investigation revealed that Vanajakshi had previously been in a live-in relationship with Vittala. Last month, they had a quarrel, after which Vanajakshi ended the relationship. Vittala had been married twice before; his first wife had died, and his second wife had eloped with another man.

DCP Electronic City, Narayana. M, stated that the incident was a result of domestic discord and unfortunate circumstances. The police arrested the accused within 24 hours and appreciated the bravery of the person who saved the woman, he stated.

The police have taken up further investigation.

