Blast near Karachi Airport leaves 1 dead; BLA says targeted Chinese investors, engineers

Karachi, Oct 7 (IANS) A powerful explosion on the exit road of the Karachi airport on Sunday night killed at least one and injured 10 others, including one foreign national and a female, in what is suspected to be a targeted attack on a security convoy carrying foreigners from the airport.

Though authorities refused to comment immediately on the nature of the explosion, the separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted a high-level convoy of Chinese engineers and investors.

As per reports, the blast occurred on the exit road from the Karachi airport, leading towards Shahrae Faisal Road. The sound of the explosion was heard by people in different areas as well.

After the blast occurred, multiple vehicles were seen burning. Local sources said that the attack may have happened in an oil tanker parked on the side of the road. However, the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

"The sound of the explosion has been heard in different parts of the city and even in far-fetched areas. The sound was heard as far as North Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, Karimabad and other areas, which are over 20 kilometres away from the blast site," said a local journalist in Karachi.

Till now, at least one person has been confirmed dead while at least 12 others are critically injured. The injured have been brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC).

It is still uncertain if the blast happened in an oil tanker or if it was a targeted attack. However, local sources in Karachi say that the attack seemed to be targeted at a convoy which was carrying some foreigners from the airport towards Shahrae Faisal.

"A police mobile, a land cruiser and another vehicle were on fire after the blast. Even if the blast may have happened in an oil tanker, as it is being said, it is likely that the blast was a targeted attack on the convoy," said the local source in Karachi.

"Nothing is clear about the nature of the explosion at this moment," said CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) Director General Asif Ejaz Shaikh.

However, the office of the Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar has confirmed the presence of foreign nationals in the car.

"The explosion near Karachi airport was a vehicle-bound IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast. It was targeted at the vehicle carrying foreign nationals. Three main vehicles have been burnt while at least two rikshaws have also gotten burnt. Till now, one foreign national is among the injured, while one police official is also injured," said Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar.

BLA claims responsibility:

In a statement, BLA's suicide unit Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it targeted a high-level convoy of Chinese engineers and investors leaving Karachi's Jinnah International Airport in a suicide VBIED (Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident and ordered the injured be provide with the best medical aid.

