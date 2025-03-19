Blame game or accountability: Pakistan military's missed opportunity in Balochistan

New Delhi: The scale and the audacity of the attack on the Jaffar Express, a passenger train carrying over 400 passengers in the Bolan region of Balochistan, underscores the growing boldness of insurgent groups in Pakistan. The incident, involving explosives to derail the train and the subsequent hostage-taking of civilians and security personnel, highlights the deteriorating security situation in volatile regions of Pakistan, like Balochistan.

This violent act underscores the deepening security crisis in Pakistan, as terror networks gain strength and state authority continues to wane in volatile regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite the severity of these challenges, the response from the Pakistani military has been marked by attempts to control the narrative rather than confront the root causes. Instead of acknowledging its own lapses, the military has focused on deflecting blame towards neighbouring countries, particularly Afghanistan. Such an approach risks further undermining trust and obstructing progress toward addressing the systemic issues driving unrest and insurgency in the region.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the hijacking of the Jaffar Express. The group stated that its specialised units, including the Majeed Brigade, carried out the attack, which involved derailing the train and taking hostages. The BLA described the operation as meticulously planned and claimed to have targeted security personnel while releasing women, children, and Baloch passengers

Despite this during the March 14 press conference, the Pakistani military, represented by ISPR DG Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, continued its pattern of deflecting responsibility, making unsubstantiated accusations to shift attention from internal security failures. The DG claimed that Indian media had engaged in information warfare from the outset of the Jaffar Express hijacking incident.

Further compounding the narrative, the ISPR described the train hijacking as part of a broader pattern of Afghan nationals actively participating in acts of terrorism within Pakistan. He accused Afghanistan of orchestrating the attack while claiming the primary sponsorship came from Pakistan's "eastern neighbour," a thinly veiled reference to India. These allegations targeted both neighbouring countries, presenting the incident as an externally orchestrated conspiracy against Pakistan.

This approach exemplifies a desperate attempt by the Pakistani military to implicate external actors rather than confront the internal challenges that have allowed insurgent groups to flourish. By focusing on blame-shifting and controlling the narrative, the military risks undermining public trust and evading the necessary accountability to address its weakening authority in volatile regions like Balochistan.

Blaming India and Afghanistan served as a convenient tactic for the ISPR to deflect responsibility for the Jaffar Express hijacking. Instead of focusing on addressing the internal security failures that allowed the attack to take place, the military attempted to shift attention outward, casting aspersions on neighbouring countries. However, this approach did little to address the underlying issues and has drawn significant criticism.

The ISPR faced sharp disapproval for its delayed and opaque handling of the incident. Despite the severity of the crisis, it failed to provide timely updates or clear communication during the critical hours when accurate information was desperately needed. This lack of transparency not only exacerbated public anxiety but also created an information vacuum.

Insurgent groups like the BLA and others have intensified their attacks, targeting security forces, infrastructure, and non-Baloch workers. In February 2025 alone, Balochistan accounted for 62 per cent of terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan, with 75 fatalities in 23 attacks. These incidents reflect the growing boldness of insurgent groups and the state's inability to curb their activities effectively.

The Baloch people have long faced marginalization and exploitation. Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and collective punishment have further alienated the Baloch population. The military’s reliance on force rather than addressing legitimate grievances has only deepened the crisis. Human rights groups have documented cases of torture and extrajudicial killings. The military has largely dismissed these allegations, framing them as necessary measures against insurgents. However, this approach has only deepened mistrust and resentment among the Baloch population

In the aftermath of the Jaffar Express hijacking, Pakistan's military has claimed that other countries are also implicated in incidents of enforced disappearances. Furthermore, they have dismissed the issue of disappearances in Balochistan as unrelated to the hijacking, framing it as an unwarranted justification for such acts. "People go missing globally, including in the US, UK, and India. They turn to their own forces and institutions," stated the DG ISPR.

Instead of acknowledging the grievances or showing empathy toward the affected families, the military has chosen to defend the practice of enforced disappearances, further alienating the Baloch population and intensifying criticism of their approach.

In response, Jalila Haider, a prominent lawyer and human rights defender, highlighted on X that the root cause of Balochistan's issues lies in the lack of access to justice. She emphasised that addressing this fundamental problem is essential for resolving the region's long-standing grievances. Her statement underscores the need for systemic reforms to ensure fairness, accountability, and the protection of basic rights for the people of Balochistan. She wrote, "Has forcibly disappearing people improved Balochistan's situation? Why not resolve 70 per cent of Balochistan's issue by ending enforced disappearances and presenting the accused in courts?"

The Jaffar Express hijacking has exposed the state's inability to secure critical infrastructure and highlighted the growing influence of militant groups. Interestingly, prior to the Jaffar Express hijacking, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a prominent Pakistani politician and cleric, made a striking statement in the National Assembly on February 18. In his speech, he openly criticised the government, asserting that it had effectively lost control over key regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. His remarks highlighted the deteriorating state authority in these areas, where insurgency, lawlessness, and governance failures have become increasingly rampant.

The persistent marginalization of the Baloch people, coupled with the state's weakening authority and oppressive policies, lies at the heart of the rising terrorism in Balochistan. Decades of systemic neglect, exploitation of natural resources, and denial of basic rights have fueled resentment and alienation among the Baloch population. Instead of addressing these grievances, the Pakistani military has relied on heavy-handed tactics, including enforced disappearances and collective punishment, while refusing to take accountability for its actions. This approach has not only deepened mistrust but also left the Baloch people with no legitimate avenues to voice their concerns or seek justice. As a result, insurgency and terrorism have surged, driven by a sense of desperation and the absence of meaningful alternatives. Without a shift toward accountability, justice, and inclusive governance, the cycle of violence is likely to persist, further destabilising the region.

The insurgency in Balochistan is a guerrilla war waged by Baloch nationalists against the governments of Pakistan and Iran in the Balochistan region. Rich in natural resources like natural gas, oil, coal, copper, sulphur, fluoride and gold, this is the least developed province in Pakistan. Armed groups demand greater control of the province's natural resources and political autonomy. Insurgencies by Baloch nationalists have been fought in 1948, 1958-59, 1962-63 and 1973-77, with an ongoing and reportedly stronger, broader insurgency beginning in 2003.

Baloch separatists argue that they are economically marginalized and poor compared to the rest of Pakistan. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), designated as a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, Britain and the United States of America is the most widely known Baloch separatist group. Since 2000, it has conducted numerous deadly attacks on Pakistani troops, police, and civilians. In August 2006, Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, was killed in fighting with the Pakistan Army, in which at least 60 Pakistani soldiers and seven officers were also killed. The separatist insurgency peaked after the killing of Bugti.

In October 2013, the group Jaish al-Adl (JAA, Army of Justice), killed 14 Iranian border guards in an ambush in the town of Rustak, near the town of Saravan. Shortly thereafter, the Iranian authorities executed 16 Balochs, on charges ranging from terrorism to drug trafficking. Another group, Harakat Ansar Iran (Partisan Movement of Iran, HAI) killed two Basij officers and wounded numerous civilians in a October 2012 suicide bombing against the mosque of Imam Hussein, in the port city of Chabahar (Sistan and Baluchestan Province).

However, since 2013, the strength and intensity of insurgency gradually declined. The 2013 elections resulted in the formation of coalition among Baloch and Pashtun ethno-nationalist political parties and they ruled the province for the next four years.

The insurgency further weakened since April 2016 as four militant commanders and 144 militants surrendered under reconciliation. Around 600 rebels were killed and 1025 surrendered after accepting reconciliation in August 2016. In April 2017, another 500 Baloch rebels surrendered to the state, including members of Baloch Republican Army (BRA), United Baloch Army (UBA), and Lashkar-e-Balochistan (LeB). Other separatist groups in Balochistan are BLA, Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch Students Organization (BSO) and the Baloch Liberation United Front (BLUF). A Baloch leader, Saleem Baloch, who remained affiliated with the armed resistance against the State for over 20 years, decided (September 2020) to join mainstream politics.

(Deepak Kumar is a security and strategic affairs analyst specialising in geo-politics and geo-economics. Views expressed are personal)

