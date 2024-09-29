BJP's seat-sharing agreement for Jharkhand polls in final stage

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the final stages of negotiating a seat-sharing agreement with its allies in Jharkhand for the upcoming Assembly elections in the eastern state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) President Sudesh Mahto, held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday night to discuss and finalise the allocation of seats. This meeting brought together senior leaders from both parties to address the crucial issue of seat distribution, which is pivotal for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s electoral strategy in Jharkhand.

Earlier on Saturday, Sarma, who is also the BJP's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand elections, announced that the party will contest in alliance with its NDA partners, the AJSU and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

According to sources privy to the discussions, the AJSU has made a demand for 16 seats of the state's total 81 seats. While a significant portion of the seat-sharing agreement is reportedly settled, discussions regarding one or two additional seats are still ongoing.

The BJP and AJSU plan to hold another meeting in Delhi in the next few days to finalise the remaining details of the arrangement.

Addressing the media, Sarma emphasised the collaborative nature of the upcoming elections, saying: “In the elections, there will be an alliance (of the BJP) with the JD-U and the AJSU. The seat sharing is almost final, with discussions for one or two seats pending. We will announce the alliance after the Pitru Paksha ends."

The dates for the Assembly elections in the state, where Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition is in power, are expected to be announced shortly after October 8.

