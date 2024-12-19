BJP's Ram Shinde unanimously elected Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson

Nagpur, Dec 19 (IANS) BJP legislator and former minister Ram Shinde was unanimously elected chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday.

Shinde filed his nomination as the Mahayuti nominee on Wednesday but the Maha Vikas Aghadi did not field its nominee in want of numbers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve accompanied Ram Shinde to the Chair.

CM Fadnavis thanked the ruling and opposition members for Shinde's unanimous election as the Legislative Council's chairperson.

The state council chairperson's post fell vacant after Ramraje Nimbalkar's term expired on July 7, 2022. In the interim, the Council's proceedings were presided over by Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

BJP legislator Shrikant Bhartiya moved the resolution which was supported by Shiv Sena legislator Manish Kayande for Shinde's election as the chairperson. Another resolution was moved by BJP legislator Uma Khapre, which was supported by NCP legislator Amol Mitkari.

A similar resolution was moved by NCP legislator Shivajirao Garje and supported by BJP legislator Dnyaneshwar Mhatre.

CM Fadnavis, in his speech congratulating Shinde, said, "Ram Shinde is a Professor. So he knows how to run a class. Earlier too, former chairperson N. S. Farande was a Professor who ran the House properly. I have no doubt that Shinde Sir will also run the House with great discipline but sensitivity."

"We believe that a teacher is a burning flame of knowledge. Therefore, a teacher is a teacher throughout his life. He is both learning and teaching. Creating a good foundation is an important responsibility of the presiding officers. Along with that, we are also confident that you will fulfil it, especially when we all become unruly," he hoped.

