BJP's Kerala MP Suresh Gopi on Delhi flight ahead of PM Modi's oath ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 (IANS) The lone BJP MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi left for Delhi on Sunday and confirmed that he got a phone call.

Ending all suspense, Gopi came out from his house in the morning and as he got into his car to rush to the airport, he told the waiting media that he was leaving for Delhi.

“He (PM Modi) decided and I am obeying,” Gopi said and added, "He has asked me to reach Delhi."

“I don’t know anything else,” when asked if he would be a cabinet minister.

Special arrangements were made at the security area of the Thiruvananthapuram airport for quick check and clearance.

Earlier, he informed the top party leadership that he would prefer not to join the cabinet at the moment, as he has committed to four films.

Gopi, the veteran actor, won from Trissur Lok Sabha constituency by over 72,000 votes.

Earlier speaking to IANS, he said he had informed about his pressing need to honour his commitments to the party bigwigs.

“I have told all about my commitments and I wish to honour that,” said Gopi.

Gopi was in Delhi to attend the parliamentary party meeting on Friday and after that, he returned and was at his home here.

The suspense continued and finally, it ended when the call came from both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to reach Delhi. Now the next suspense is whether he will be sworn in, later Sunday.

